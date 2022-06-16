RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said they discovered 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 on Wednesday, June 15.

Investigators said a deputy stopped a white Infinity car on the interstate for a traffic violation. The officer become suspicious of possible drugs in the car.

Officials said a consensual search of the car led to the discovery of 25 pounds of meth hidden in the car’s quarter panels.

Jesus Armando Carrasco, 25, of Odessa, Texas, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of meth. He was taken to the Rankin County Jail.

Jesus Armando Carrasco (Courtesy: Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.