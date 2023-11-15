JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Texas man pled guilty to illegally obtaining more than $400,000 in COVID-19 economic assistance loans.

According to court documents, Ganiyu Abayomi Jimoh, 30, of Houston, Texas, conspired with others to commit wire fraud by opening numerous bank accounts in Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties.

Prosecutors said they used other individuals’ personal identifying information and fraudulently applied for multiple Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) through the Small Business Administration (SBA). In August and September 2020, prosecutors said Jimoh received four direct deposits from the SBA totaling $439,500.

At the time of the instant offense, Jimoh was on federal bond out of the Southern District of Texas. Although Jimoh was from Houston, Texas, investigators said he traveled to Mississippi on multiple occasions to visit different banks.

Jimoh pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 27, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The United States Secret Service is investigating the case.