RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Texas man pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl after authorities found counterfeit oxycodone during a traffic violation in Rankin County.

Madison-Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said 28-year-old Carlos Martinez pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl on January 18, 2023. He was ordered to serve 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) without the possibly of parole.

On April 25, 2022, a Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Carlos Martinez for a traffic violation on Interstate 20. Upon approaching the car, the deputy smelled marijuana.

While looking in the SUV and checking on the female and infant occupants, the deputy saw that the back panel of the front passenger seat was lying on the floor. Additionally, the deputy observed two large packages wrapped in electrical tape protruding from the altered seat and a few blue M30 pills on the floor.

Further investigation revealed that the packages contained more than 10,000 counterfeit blue M30 pills.

Martinez was arrested for trafficking and deputy turned the pills over for analysis to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory. The lab determined that the pills were indeed counterfeit oxycodone that contained fentanyl.

As a result, a Rankin County Grand Jury indicted Martinez on July 18, 2022, for aggravated trafficking.