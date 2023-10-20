JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Texas man is pleading for help to find his three dogs after his white truck was stolen from the Walmart on Greenway Drive in Jackson.

Dalton Vicar said he went inside the business to buy a few items on Wednesday, October 18. When he returned to his truck, the vehicle was gone along with his three toy Australian Shepherds.

Vicar is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs.

“I want my dogs. I don’t care about anything else whatsoever. I’m not looking for the vehicle. It’s what my life revolves around. I raised all three of them. I’ve had one of them for seven years, and the rest of them were born in my house. They know no other life,” he said.