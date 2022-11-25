NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25.

The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Thomas and her mother were arguing when she allegedly shot her mother once in her head.

Daughtry said Thomas’ mother was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson. She is in critical condition. Thomas was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm. She also has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder. She was booked into the Adams County Jail.

According to the newspaper, the charges against Thomas could be upgraded as the investigation continues.