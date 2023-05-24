JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The USA International Ballet Competition will be held in Jackson this summer.

On June 10, dancers from across the world will compete for two full weeks at Thalia Mara Hall. Renovations are underway at the facility.

“If you drive by there, you’ll see the fountains are back, and we’re all excited about that. They look fantastic. They’ve moved some of the flagpoles around the corner. Of course, our beautiful Dancer 12 sculpture is there in honor of our 12th competition since 1979. They’ve re-landscaped. They’ve cleaned the sidewalks and the whole building, and on the inside, they’re replacing carpet and doing lots of cosmetic things,” said Mona Nicholas, the executive director of the competition.

Nicholas said the last competition, which was held in 2018, had an economic impact of $12.5 million in Jackson.