JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to renovate Thalia Mara Hall ahead of the 2023 USA International Ballet Competition are moving forward.

The Northside Sun reported the Friends of Thalia Mara Hall and the Community Foundation of Mississippi entered an agreement with Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons Architects and Engineers for $90,000 to complete design services for the project.

The renovation could include power washing, new guardrails/handrails, landscaping, lighting, signage, and new metal stairs.

The state is providing $2 million for the project to improve the 54-year-old auditorium.