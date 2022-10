NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – The 2022 Blues & Soul Super Bowl brought thousands of people to the Natchez Bluff for a weekend of music, food, and entertainment.

Saturday featured performances by Bonneville, Jamell Richardson, Dorothy Moore, Ceelo Green, and Patti Labelle. Friday night was headlined by Kool & The Gang.

We caught up with performers to talk about the experience on the Bluff and more!