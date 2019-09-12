The biggest pumpkin wins at State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Commissioner Andy Gipson announces there will be a Great Pumpkin Search at the 2019 Mississippi State Fair.

The event will happen Saturday, October 5 at the Biscuit Booth on the Midway.

They will be looking for the largest pumpkin.

Weigh-in will be from 8:00 – 10:00 am.

According to a media release, entries will be judged by weight on a certified scale and the heaviest, Mississippi grown pumpkin wins. Immediately following the weigh-in, Commissioner Andy Gipson will announce the winner of the 2019 Mississippi Great Pumpkin Search.

The winner will receive a Mississippi State Fair Blue ribbon, certificate, and a Genuine MS gift bag.

“For the first time in recent memory, there will be a largest pumpkin contest at the state fair,” said Commissioner Gipson. “I am so looking forward to seeing our great state’s biggest and tastiest pumpkins contend for that cherished 1st place blue ribbon.”

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR PARTICIPANTS:

Pumpkin MUST be Mississippi grown.

Pumpkin MUST be sound, healthy, and undamaged. Must be free of rot, holes, and cracks through to the interior cavity. No soil or mud on the pumpkin.

Regular fair admission/parking required for contestants.

Check-in will be at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds – Gate #14.

Contestants are to help with the weigh-off and with loading/unloading the pumpkins.

ONLY one entry per contestant.

Entry forms are available in the Market Bulletin and online.