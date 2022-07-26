JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Canopy Children’s Solutions announced the launch of The Canopy School will happen in Fall 2022.

The Canopy Children’s Solutions is a nonprofit provider of behavioral health, educational and social service solutions. Leaders said the school will support an individualized academic environment, so students can adapt to better learning styles to be successful towards their future endeavors.

Leaders with Canopy Children’s Solutions announced that they will start the school with grades K-8th. However, they are looking forward to later expanding the opportunity to children in Pre-K and high school grade levels.

The Canopy Children’s Solutions is offering vocational programs for high school students until the opportunity expands for the school.

Within the program at The Canopy School, they will serve many workforce development training where students will have the opportunity to have a hands-on experience while being introduced to many opportunities that will help them for the future upon graduation.

“We take great joy in building a solution that utilizes an individualized approach to education to teach practical skills tailored to each child’s strengths to instill confidence for transformative growth,” said Kara White, Head member of The Canopy School.

“The Canopy School is our newest solution that will give Canopy the opportunity to bring innovation and educational solutions to a more diverse student population,” said John D. Damon, Ph.D, CEO of The Canopy Children’s Solutions.

To enroll at The Canopy School, click here.