PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother voiced her frustrations and concerns after a Pearl daycare worker was accused of assaulting her three-year-old child.

Reneatha Gibbs (Courtesy: Pearl Police Department)

Reneatha Gibbs, 61, was charged with simple assault. She allegedly injured the child at A Fresh Start-Time to Learn Daycare Center.

Police arrested Gibbs on Tuesday, May 4. Her bond was set at $10,000, and she was bonded out the same day.

Jessica Willis, who is the mother of the child who was allegedly injured, said she wants to raise awareness about the incident, so other parents now the warning signs.

“Why sign up for the job? Why sign up for that job? You should have stayed at home if that much hatred was in your heart for these babies. Madison is my only child, and not only was Madison affected, the children that witnessed her getting abused, and the children are traumatized now,” stated Willis.

She said it’s a painful story to tell, but she wants other parents to be aware.

“One, look for signs to don’t be worried about. If you’re that parent, be that parent.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“But the one thing that our detectives always want to tell people is if you suspect anything wrong with your kids, no matter what daycare they go to, but to say something,” said Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the daycare, but they declined to comment.

The case was transferred to the Rankin County Justice Court.