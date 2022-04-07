JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pulitzer Prize winner Alice Walker will return to the state to speak at the Mississippi Book Festival on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Walker is the author of the award-winning novel The Color Purple. The book was first published in 1982 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction the following year. Walker was the first African American woman to win the award.

The Mississippi Book Festival will return to the State Capitol grounds in downtown Jackson after two years of being held virtually.

“We are thrilled to have Alice Walker back in the city where she once lived and the place where her daughter was born. Her appearance will be a homecoming of sorts for her, and we are honored that book lovers and festival-goers will have the opportunity to share in that moment,” said Executive Director Ellen Daniels.

