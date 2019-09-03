The effects of Hurricane Dorian

Dorian is now a category two hurricane but it is still packing a major punch.

After two days over the northern Bahamas, at least five people are dead and thousands of structures are damaged.

Nikole Killion is in Florida where residents along the coast are also beginning to feel the impact.

Dorian slowly pulled away from the Bahamas leaving massive flooding and a trail of destruction.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed to the islands where the red cross says about *45 percent* of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco are destroyed.

As the hurricane approached the U.S., choppy waves slammed ashore in Jensen Beach as over two million people from Florida to the Carolinas were warned to evacuate. Florida is now expecting minimal impact, but the governor says people should obey local evacuation orders.

In Georgia, transportation officials opened up interstate evacuation routes. and in South Carolina, the state urged residents to make preparations now.

South Carolina is still in the path of a very destructive and dangerous storm.

In Florida, a fleet of power trucks filled Daytona International Speedway ready to go as Dorian races closer.

