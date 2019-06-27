The First Tee of Central MS and MS Urban League Announce Partnership

Jackson, Miss. — The Mississippi Urban League, Inc. and First Tee of Central Mississippi are partnering with 100 Black Men of Jackson to expose inner city youth to the sport of golf.

Each year, the Mississippi Urban League, an affiliate of the National Urban League, develops a summer program designed to insure children are provided with healthy meals, academic and cultural enrichment activities, activities that promote health and wellness and a safe, secure environment in which to spend their out-of-school time. The program serves children and youth between the ages of 8 and 17 years old.

This summer, with financial assistance from 100 Black Men of Jackson, the Urban League enlarged its youth golf program – using Grove Park Golf Course – by partnering with First Tee of Central Mississippi. To begin with, 50 children are involved in the golf program.

“We are pleased to collaborate with First Tee to offer a wonderful summer experience that we hope will become a year-round one for our students. The core values inherent in the game of golf are life lessons as well,” said Beneta Burt, President and CEO of the Mississippi Urban League. Mississippi Urban League conducts a year-round afterschool program targeting elementary students attending Jackson Public Schools.

Both Burt and Margo Coleman, executive director of First Tee of Central Mississippi, expressed gratitude to 100 Black Men of Jackson and its president, former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson, for financial assistance.

The First Tee has established nine core values it stresses in its golf program for youth: Honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment.

The First Tee of Central Mississippi is thankful to Trustmark Bank in their support of our programs and Community Outreach. “Our program is not about becoming an excellent golfer, but setting goals for yourself, learning responsibility, respect and integrity,” Coleman said. “You’re learning all the life skills you need to be a successful young person and young adult. Golf is just the vehicle to get you there and allow you to have fun while you’re learning.”