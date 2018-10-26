The Great Delta Bear Affair celebrates 17 years Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Governor Phil Bryant signs proclamation to make October 28, 2018 Teddy Bear Day. [ + - ] Video

Rolling Fork, Miss. (WJTV) - The Great Delta Bear Affair celebrates 17 years on Saturday, October, 27, 2018. The festival was first held in 2002 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of President Theodore Roosevelt's hunting trip in Sharkey County, Mississippi.

The people of Rolling Fork, Mississippi hold the festival in the town square. Live music, games, food and information about the state's wildlife and natural resources will be available.

Governor Phil Bryant signed a proclamation to name Saturday, October, 27, 2018 "Teddy Bear Day". The proclamation recognizes the festival and Roosevelt's trip, where he refused to shoot a tethered black bear.

The state's official bear is the black bear.