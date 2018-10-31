The Great Debate: Candy Corn, Love it or Hate it Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - It has been around since the 1800’s and now is the time to celebrate it. Today is National Candy Corn Day and we want to ask you one question: Do you think candy corn is good?

The treat gets its name for a unique reason. Its not supposed to taste like corn or because corn syrup is used. The yellow, orange and white colors are meant to mimic the colors of corn kernels.

Candy corn is the quintessential Halloween candy, but not everyone likes it. The multi-colored candy kernels have a reputation for inspiring strong opinions on both sides. Some have even called it one of the most hated candies in

Our 4:00 PM anchors did not see eye-to-eye on the debate. While Margaret Ann-Carter loves candy corn, Terrance Friday refused to eat one. What do you think about the waxy Halloween treat?

HAPPY NATIONAL CANDY CORN DAY!