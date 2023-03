JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After two weeks of being closed, a well-known restaurant in the Belhaven community will reopen after a kitchen fire.

The Manship, located in the Belhaven Medical office building, will reopen its doors on Wednesday, March 1 at 4:00 p.m.

The restaurant has been closed since February 14 due to a fire that in the kitchen area after some oil spilled.

Patients and staff inside of the building were evacuated due to the fire. The medical office was reopened the same day of fire.