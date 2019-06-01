The parents of a 16-year-old shot and killed in Jackson pleads for her killer to come forward Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The mother of a 16-year-old girl shot and killed Wednesday night is pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

Jalesia Everett's family and friends gathered to remember their loved one.

The oldest of 5 siblings Jalesia was a role model to her younger brothers and sisters.

"I was just telling her baby you've got a whole life ahead of you," Jalesia's stepfather, Kennis Summers said.

A whole life that was ripped away from Jalesia 3 days after celebrating her 16 th birthday.

"I called out for all of my kids and everybody sound off except for her and for me to come around the corner and see her like that man it just does something to you," he explained.

Kennis Summers says his stepdaughter was doing what any teenage girl does, laying on the floor, talking with her boyfriend on the phone, before climbing into bed that night.

That's when shots were fired outside of the home on Larchmont Drive, one bullet piercing through Everett's wall.

"For her to be directly where that bullet hit it's just man it's overwhelming... They say God know what he doing, but we had this little time to spend with her was a joy she is going to be truly missed," Summers said.

With tears streaming down her face Jalesia's heartbroken mother is pleading for her daughter's killer to come forward.

"She didn't ask for this, I just want the person that did this to come forward. I know your conscious is eating you up, please lord, she didn't ask for none of this, she was innocent. I can't bring my baby back, I know y'all got kids out there, I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," Latasha Sirs pleaded.

As Sirs prepares to lay her oldest daughter to rest she's left with more questions than answers.

"It's heartless, that's just heartless you didn't care at all you knew kids was in my house. They play out here all day, you couldn't miss the fact that I had a house full of kids," Sirs explained.

There is another vigil to honor Jalesia Saturday at 6:30.

The Jackson Police Department is still looking for the person behind the shooting. Call Crimestoppers if you have any information.