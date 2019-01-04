The Quarter Loft apartments ready for rent Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Big progress to report in efforts to rehab a Jackson development.

The Quarter was once the place to be, and now it's hoping to reclaim that former glory.

The outside of the complex was getting some TLC. Cups manager Megan Ward says she is very impressed with the changes, "now it's just cleaner and nicer, but still like fun and vibrant, like all the people that work here."

Justin Peterson with the State Street Group had a specific goal when taking on this project, "this is a place where people have really good memories of The Quarter none of those memories are recent memories so we're really trying to create something close to what The Quarter used to be."

Ward says the complex's facelift has really made a difference in business, "we have seen customers we haven't had in years because they thought we weren't here anymore but when they painted the building and brought back visibility from the road all that stuff customers came back in."

Another part of the project was turning the second floor above the stores at The Quarter into apartments. This week the construction of 12 new lofts wrapped up; a result that stores in the complex have been anxiously awaiting, "we've had a lot of people come around and just really excited we've had a bunch of people just asking when the apartments were gonna open because now people want to live here again."

Construction is still underway repaving the parking lot, and there will be a phase two for renovations coming soon. If you want to take a look at these apartments here is a link to their website

