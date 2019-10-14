The Salvation Army calls SEC fans for Golden Bell Challenge

1  of  2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The SEC is starting a new challenge to see which fan base can win the most money ringing the bell.

The Golden Bell Challenge for Mississippi State vs Ole Miss will take place at the Hobby Lobby in Flowood on Nov 23rd. Use group code “hailstate” or “finsup” at sign up, and may the best team win! 

The challenge between LSU and BAMA will take place at the Walmart in Flowood on Dec 7th. Use group code “GEAUX” or “ROLLTIDE” at sign up, and may the best team win! 

Participates can still sign up even if the team is not part of the challenge.

Click here to register to ring.

