The Salvation Army of Jackson is looking for a temporary warehouse space between 18,000 and 25,000 square feet in Ridgeland/Jackson for their Angel Tree program.

It will be used for six weeks in November/December as drop off point for the public to return gifts. The land will be a location for staff and volunteers to sort gifts to ensure each family is fully adopted

Call 601-982-4881 ext 116 for more information.