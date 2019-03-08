The State Fire Marshal urges citizens to check smoke alarms
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The State Fire Marshal is urging Mississippians to check smoke alarms when setting clocks this weekend.
He says you should check your fire alarms once a month.
Other tips include replacing alarms when they are 10 years old and making sure alarms are placed in sleeping areas and common hallways.
There have already been 21 fire deaths in the new year.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 2020 Democrats flock to trendy SXSW festival in Texas
- Italy government fraying over high-speed rail dispute
- Play of the Day: DME Sports Academy's Damerius Wash
- MHSAA 5A Girls Championship: Olive Branch 61, West Jones 48