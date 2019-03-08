Local News

The State Fire Marshal urges citizens to check smoke alarms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The State Fire Marshal is urging Mississippians to check smoke alarms when setting clocks this weekend.

He says you should check your fire alarms once a month.

Other tips include replacing alarms when they are 10 years old and making sure alarms are placed in sleeping areas and common hallways. 

There have already been 21 fire deaths in the new year.
 

