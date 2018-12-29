The struggle to stay sober during the holidays, tips to keep you on the right track

For most people surviving the holidays is just a saying, but for people struggling with addiction, there’s a darker meaning behind it.



WJTV 12’s Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a treatment specialist about staying sober during the holidays.

As the end of the year nears, Addiction Campuses reminds those fighting addiction and mental illness, they are not alone.



While everyday is a struggle to stay sober, the stress of the holidays can make that battle even more difficult.



“A lot of your substance abuse can co-occur with mental health disorder. So during the holidays that exacerbates that mental health component. So people become more depressed, the anxiety level is up, people are spending more money, which in turn creates a lot of anxiety,” explained Tommie Whitten who is a treatment specialist Addiction Campuses.



Tommie Whitten says create a plan heading into the holidays.



Create new traditions to replace painful memories and surround yourself with loved ones, while also setting a boundaries.



Most of all get involved, whether that means volunteering in the community or just going to meetings.



“The longer you stay in the treatment community and the more engaged you are in your meetings, the more engaged you are in your intensive outpatient, or your stepdown, that prolongs your success rate to maintain your sobriety for a long period of time,” Whitten explained.

Other experts say to remind yourself every morning how good it feels to be sober and write down your accomplishments throughout the year.

If you’re traveling, go to meeting wherever you are.

Have a list of at least 10 people you can call and talk to if you’re feeling vulnerable.

Some experts say avoid H.A.L.T. which means avoid being too hungry, angry, lonely or tired.

If you are a loved one is struggling with addiction call the substance abuse support hotline at 1-888-614-2251. Someone is willing to talk and help 24/7 and on holidays.