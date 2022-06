JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson announced the theme for the 2022 Mistletoe Marketplace.

This year’s theme is “Let it Snow.” Leaders with the Junior League said they will bring a mountain ski lodge to life during the annual event.

Vendors from across the country are expected to attend the event to showcase their goods and talents while helping the Junior League of Jackson support the community.

The 2022 Mistletoe Marketplace will be held November 2-5.