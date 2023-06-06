JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday’s Jackson City Council meeting erupted into a war of words about missing grant money.

There were a number of items on the meeting’s agenda, but the war of words between Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, took the center stage.

Stokes led the charge in an investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders in November 2022. She was the former manager of the Office of Constituent Services, who pled guilty to wire fraud.

“And now we hear and is now going to be paid, but then they said the fellow’s going to be employed at,” stated Stokes.

“I didn’t say that they weren’t going to get paid. I said there’s no money coming through the city. That’s what I said,” Lumumba replied.

Stokes said $1 million in COVID relief funds meant for the City of Jackson is still unaccounted for. However, Dr. Safiya Omari, the mayor’s chief of staff, said the city is not missing $1 million.

“Thief! Thief! We’ll get Keyshia Sanders to tell. She already told the FBI about you,” stated Stokes.

Sanders is scheduled to be sentenced in July 2023. She could face up to 20 years in prison.