JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson

Visit Fondren Cellars for a day of whiskey tastings, tacos, a raffle and more.

Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson

Bring your furry friend for photos with Santa at Hollywood Feed.

Holiday Magic Show – Saturday – Jackson

Magician Dorian LaChance will bring amazing magic, hilarious comedy, seasonal music and lots of good-natured audience participation to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

Jingle Bell Jam Camp – Saturday – Jackson

Parents and caregivers can get some holiday shopping done or secretly wrap gifts while kids enjoy this fun and festive half-day camp at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

Reindeer Workshop – Saturday – Jackson

Kids can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while sewing a sweater for their new plush reindeer friend at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

“A Christmas Carol” – Saturday – Vicksburg

See a free showing of “A Christmas Carol” at The Strand Theatre.

Wreaths Across America – Saturday – Natchez

Visit Greenlawn Memorial Park to participate in this nationwide event. Over 700 veterans buried at the cemetery will be honored with wreaths.

Ice Skating – Sunday – Jackson

During the Festival of Trees, families are invited to go ice skating at The Westin Jackson.

Journey to the North Pole – All weekend – Jackson

Don’t miss the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s holiday exhibit! Santa will make appearances on Saturday and Sunday.

Pine Belt:

Christmas Movie Night – Friday – New Augusta

Join the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for a showing of “Grinch.” Kids will be able to write letters to Santa and roast hotdogs and s’mores.

HattiesDrag – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Play games and wear your tackiest holiday sweater for a chance to win a prize at the Thirsty Hippo.

Pictures with Santa – Saturday – Moselle

Moselle Fire and Rescue will host pictures with Santa this weekend. Kids can also snap a photo with a firetruck, too!

Experience Columbia – All weekend – Columbia

Go ice skating, ride a train, ride bumper cars and more at Columbia’s annual Christmas attraction.