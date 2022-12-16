JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson
- Visit Fondren Cellars for a day of whiskey tastings, tacos, a raffle and more.
Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson
- Bring your furry friend for photos with Santa at Hollywood Feed.
Holiday Magic Show – Saturday – Jackson
- Magician Dorian LaChance will bring amazing magic, hilarious comedy, seasonal music and lots of good-natured audience participation to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.
Jingle Bell Jam Camp – Saturday – Jackson
- Parents and caregivers can get some holiday shopping done or secretly wrap gifts while kids enjoy this fun and festive half-day camp at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.
Reindeer Workshop – Saturday – Jackson
- Kids can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while sewing a sweater for their new plush reindeer friend at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.
“A Christmas Carol” – Saturday – Vicksburg
- See a free showing of “A Christmas Carol” at The Strand Theatre.
Wreaths Across America – Saturday – Natchez
- Visit Greenlawn Memorial Park to participate in this nationwide event. Over 700 veterans buried at the cemetery will be honored with wreaths.
Ice Skating – Sunday – Jackson
- During the Festival of Trees, families are invited to go ice skating at The Westin Jackson.
Journey to the North Pole – All weekend – Jackson
- Don’t miss the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s holiday exhibit! Santa will make appearances on Saturday and Sunday.
Pine Belt:
Christmas Movie Night – Friday – New Augusta
- Join the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for a showing of “Grinch.” Kids will be able to write letters to Santa and roast hotdogs and s’mores.
HattiesDrag – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Play games and wear your tackiest holiday sweater for a chance to win a prize at the Thirsty Hippo.
Pictures with Santa – Saturday – Moselle
- Moselle Fire and Rescue will host pictures with Santa this weekend. Kids can also snap a photo with a firetruck, too!
Experience Columbia – All weekend – Columbia
- Go ice skating, ride a train, ride bumper cars and more at Columbia’s annual Christmas attraction.