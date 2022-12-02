JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson

Enjoy the Christmas by Candlelight Tour with free live music, holiday decorations, treats, train rides, performances and more.

Jammies at Journey – Friday – Jackson

Wear your favorite festive pajamas to the “Journey to the North Pole” holiday exhibit at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

City of Brandon Christmas Parade – Friday – Brandon

Dr. Suess’ Whoville will be coming to downtown Brandon. Don’t miss the city’s annual Christmas parade this year.

Christmas on the Ridgeland Green – Friday – Ridgeland

Wear your pajamas to this Polar Express themed holiday celebration. There will be a movie screening, live Christmas music, photos with Santa, crafts, games and treats.

Deck the District – Friday & Saturday – Jackson

Visit the District at Eastover to celebrate the holidays. This free two-day event will feature snow, movie showings, shopping discounts, pictures with Santa for children and pets and more.

Jackson State vs. Southern – Saturday – Jackson

Watch Jackson State play Southern during the Cricket Wireless SWAC football Championship.

Christmas on the Square – Saturday – Raymond

Celebrate the holidays with over 125 vendor booths, food, music and Santa.

Ridgeland Christmas Parade – Saturday – Ridgeland

Enjoy the holidays at this Polar Express themed Christmas parade.

Pawpalooza – Saturday – Vicksburg

Bring your furry friend to this pet-friendly fest in downtown Vicksburg. Expect raffles, a bacon hunt, a pup crawl, pet look-alike contest and more.

Downtown Vicksburg Parade of Lights – Saturday – Vicksburg

Celebrate the holidays with this Christmas parade in downtown Vicksburg.

Cat Video Fest – Saturday – Vicksburg

Raise money for cats in need while watching a funny cat video compilation at The Strand Theatre.

Holly Days Arts & Crafts Show – Saturday – Vicksburg

Get some holiday shopping done while supporting local vendors. Local talent will also entertain shoppers.

Madison Christmas Parade – Saturday – Madison

Join the City of Madison for an annual Christmas parade. Stick around after for an awards presentation and cookies with Santa.

Run, Run Rudolph 10K, 5K & 1-Mile Kids Run – Saturday – Brookhaven

Don’t miss this Christmas themed race that will feature a Finish Line Party with hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and pictures with Santa Claus.

Premier of “A New Orleans Noel” – Saturday – Natchez

Don’t miss your chance to see a free screening of the Lifetime movie, “A New Orleans Noel.”

Canton Christmas Festival – All weekend – Canton

See a four-story LED Christmas tree and 17-foot walkthrough gift box. Travel around the historic square by train, firetruck or horse-drawn carriage. Adults can sip and dine while kids ride on the Victorian Carousel and enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus.

Festival of Trees 2022 – All weekend – Jackson

Vote for your favorite Christmas tree at The Westin Jackson. there will be over ten ornate Christmas trees in the lobby. Guests can sip on complementary hot chocolate, too.

Pine Belt:

Rita Brent & Friends – Friday – Hattiesburg

Grab tickets now to see comedian Rita Brent perform at the Historic Hattiesburg Seanger Theatre. Ticket prices start at $24 each.

Sertoma Christmas Parade – Friday – Laurel

Celebrate the holidays with the 40th Annual Sertoma Christmas Parade in Downtown Laurel.

Pancake Day – Saturday – Laurel

Enjoy pancakes, sausage, coffee and more while supporting local students.

Petal Christmas Parade – Saturday – Petal

Show your holiday spirit at Petal’s Christmas parade. Music, photos with Santa and more will follow the parade.

Festival of Trees – Saturday – Petal

Take your friends and family to decorate a tree in Hinton Park to get into the holiday spirit.

Holiday Art Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Visit Southern Prohibition to shop from local artists and listen to live jazz performances.

Experience Columbia – All weekend – Columbia

Celebrate the holidays with ice skating, icy bumper cars, the Candyland Express, the gingerbread train, a mega tree and more.

Lights of the Wild – All weekend – Hattiesburg

See dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger than life plants and holiday décor at the Hattiesburg Zoo. Enjoy photos with Santa, animal encounters, unlimited train rides and more.