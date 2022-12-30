JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson

Don’t miss your last chance to vote for the best tree at The Westin Jackson. Guests can expect complimentary hot chocolate. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, January 4th.

The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson

Ring in the new year with a dinner at Hal and Mal’s with the performances by the Southern Komfort Brass Brand and Andrew Dillon in the dining room.

New Year’s Eve Glow Party – Saturday – Jackson

Celebrate the new year with a glow party at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. Kids and their parents can play games, see an animal show, take a glow stick trail hike, win prizes, watch a balloon drop and more.

Noon Year’s Eve – Saturday – Jackson

Kids can celebrate the new year with crafts, games, photos, balloon poppings and more at the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

New Year’s Eve Dinner – Saturday – Jackson

Make your reservation now for this special three-course New Year’s Eve meal at the Historic Fairview Inn.

NYE on the Roof – Saturday – Vicksburg

Listen to smooth jazz while sipping on champagne and prohibition-era cocktails to celebrate the new year with Key City Brewing Co. and The Roof at 1311.

NYE Fireworks on the River – Saturday – Natchez

Say goodbye to 2022 with a free firework show on either side of the Mississippi River.

Pine Belt:

Midnight on Front Street – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Ring in the new year with Hattiesburg’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. This year, a Confetti Countdown will be held earlier in the night for kids.

Experience Columbia – Saturday – Columbia

Don’t miss your last chance to attend this annual holiday celebration. For New Year’s Eve, guests can expect a performance from Chapel Hart and a firework show.