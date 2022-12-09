JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 9 through 11) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Homestead for the Holidays – Friday – Jackson

Kids can enjoy breakfast for supper, story time with Mrs. Claus and have their picture taken with Santa and Rudolph at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. There will also be carousel rides, train rides, live music and more.

Snow Much Fun – Friday & Saturday – Jackson

Join the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science for scheduled snowfalls. Kids will be able to take a frosty selfie with Santa in the glamping tent, create winter woodland crafts and conduct winter STEM experiments.

Totally Local Christmas Market – Saturday – Richland

Get some Christmas shopping done this weekend. Vendors will be selling woodworks, arts and crafts, hand-made items and more at the Richland Community Center.

Vicksburg Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg

Shop from local vendors while listening to live music in Downtown Vicksburg.

Breakfast with Santa – Saturday – Vicksburg

Kids can take photos with Santa, have a McDonald’s breakfast, create crafts, enter a raffle to win toys and more.

Merry Market – Saturday – Madison

Grab some unique arts and crafts to gift your loved ones this holiday season. Shoppers will be strolling down Main Street in Downtown Madison for this inaugural shopping experience.

Winterfest – Saturday – Madison

Winterfest at CC Ranch will feature kid’s cookie decorating, horseback riding, arts and crafts, hayrides, letters to Santa, photos with Santa, story time with Mrs. Clause and more.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – Sunday – Jackson

Broadway in Jackson will light up the stage with this awe-inspiring and eye-popping family holiday spectacular. Grab tickets now to see this show at Thalia Mara Hall.

Old Fashion Christmas – Sunday – Vicksburg

Gather at the Old Courthouse Museum for scavenger hunts, story time, live music, reenactments on the lawn, family photos and more.

Pine Belt:

Hattiesburg GeoTour Launch Party – Friday – Hattiesburg

Participate in this geotour with fellow Hattiesburgers. T-Bones Records & Café will be offering complimentary coffee and treats to all registered geocaching users.

Candlelight Christmas Series – Friday & Saturday – Laurel

Enjoy wagon rides, marshmallow roasting, photos with Santa, Christmas treats, music and more at Landrum’s Homestead and Village.

Carey by Candlelight – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Commission Drive on William Carey University’s campus will be lit by luminaries. Guests can stop by to enjoy live music and free hot chocolate, cider, cookies and s’mores.

Downtown Candlelit Christmas – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Enjoy extended holiday shopping at many Downtown Hattiesburg retailers while watching 18,000 white bags flicker with candles. There will be carriage rides, a holiday exhibit at the Pocket Museum and more.

HCAC Holiday Art Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Support local businesses as you shop for holiday gifts this weekend.

Downtown Christmas Adventure – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Join The Porter and other Downtown Hattiesburg businesses for a scavenger hunt.

Photos with Santa – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Remember to grab your camera or cell phone to snap some free photos with Santa at the Hattiesburg Library.

Lights of the Wild – All weekend – Hattiesburg

See dazzling displays of lanterns highlighting life-sized animals, larger than life plants and holiday décor. Guests will also enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus, photos with Santa, animal encounters throughout the zoo, unlimited train rides and more.

Experience Columbia – All weekend – Columbia

Go ice skating, ride icy bumper cars, take photos with Santa, ride a train and more at Experience Columbia.