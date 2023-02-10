(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 10-12) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Krewe de Cardinal 2023 – Friday – Jackson

Grab your tickets now to enjoy good food, specialty cocktails, live and silent auctions and music from the Epic Funk Brass Band.

Dixie National Rodeo Parade – Saturday – Jackson

Head to this year’s annual parade with rodeo queens, marching groups, decorative floats, car and tractor clubs, riding groups, dignitaries, the famous Dixie National Wagon Train and more.

Mardi Gras Gala – Saturday – Jackson

Capital City Pride will the Third Annual Mardi Gras Gala at Duling Hall. Tickets include dinner, king cake, a hurricane cocktail and entertainment.

Children’s Benefit Masquerade Gala – Saturday – Flowood

Join the Junior Auxiliary of Rankin County for this annual fundraising event for children.

Jackson Book Festival 2023 – Saturday – Jackson

Visit the Jackson Medical Mall for book talks, book sales, signings, arts and crafts vendors, photo ops, live entertainment and more.

Vicksburg Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg

Support Downtown Vicksburg while enjoying the sounds of live music.

Raised Bed Gardening Seminar – Saturday – Jackson

Join Emily Ethridge Grohovsky of Cedar Hill Garden Consulting to learn the ins and outs of building a custom raised bed garden of your own.

Kerwin Claiborne – Saturday – Jackson

Grab tickets to see Kerwin Claiborne’s “Theeese Folks Crazy” tour performance at Thalia Mara Hall.

Pine Belt:

Krewe of St. Catherine Parade – Friday – Hattiesburg

Enjoy this walking parade and block party in Downtown Hattiesburg.

Annual Chili & Gumbo Cook Off – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Join Keg and Barrel for chili and gumbo tastings, drinks and music. Categories include traditional chili, nontraditional chili and gumbo.

Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook Off – Saturday – Laurel

Get ready for a day full of chili tastings, drinks and music in Downtown Laurel.

HattiesDrag – Saturday – Hattiesburg

See performances by Abita Heaux, Deelishus Ross Dynamics, Kari’On D’Shayd, Mandalay Maxwell, Mia Chambers, Parris DuNoire Foxx, Precious Demoriea and Vanilla Galore.

South Mississippi Toy Fest – Saturday – Ellisville

This free event will also feature free to play video games. Guests can expect vendors selling toys, comics and video games. A coffee shop and concessions available.

Dark Pour Festival – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Visit The Porter in Downtown Hattiesburg for a festival featuring all things dark beer.

Shattered Hearts: Meet Your Next Ex – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Don’t have a valentine this year? Join the Hattiesburg Zoo for brunch, mimosas and mingling.