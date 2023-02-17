JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 17-19) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Krewe de Roux Festival – Friday – Brandon

Celebrate Mardi Gras with a parade and block party with food and drinks in the Downtown Brandon Historic District.

KOP Mardi Gras Parade – Friday – Natchez

Join the Krewe of Phoenix for their 41st annual Mardi Gras parade.

Downtown Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade – Saturday – Vicksburg

Bring your whole family to celebrate Mardi Gras with Vicksburg’s 22nd annual parade.

Carnaval de Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-Off – Saturday – Vicksburg

Support the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation while enjoying gumbo tastings, live music, drinks and kid’s activities.

Sneaker Mania 3 – Saturday – Jackson

Visit the Jackson Convention Complex to see over 40 vendors selling sneakers, apparel, art, vintage and more. Shoe and cash prize giveaways will be held every hour.

Mardi Gras Madness Painting Cookie Class – Sunday – Ridgeland

Grab tickets now to paint three cookies with The Vanillan at the Hyatt Place in Renaissance.

Dixie National Rodeo – All weekend – Jackson

Don’s miss the final weekend of the 2023 Dixie National Rodeo.

Pine Belt:

Ramen Night – Saturday – Hattiesburg

For one day only, grab a bowl of ramen and sip a Mardi Gras cocktail at Southern Prohibition. Southern Pines Animal Shelter staff will be on-site with adoptable pets.

Caerus Mardi Gras Parade – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Celebrate Mardi Gras with fellow Hattiesburgers this weekend.