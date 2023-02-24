JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 24-26) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Murder Mystery Dinner – Friday – Pearl

Reserve your spot now for this three-course meal and mystery-solving fun at the Outlets of Mississippi.

Bravo IV JAZZ Redefined – Saturday – Jackson

Grab tickets now to see the Black American Symphony with Grammy Award-winning New Orleans jazz trumpeter and composer Nicholas Payton at Thalia Mara Hall.

Metro Jackson Heart Ball – Saturday – Jackson

Purchase tickets to attend the American Heart Assocation’s annual fundraising event. Guests can expect hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, a seated dinner and a live auction.

Beginning African American Genealogy Workshop – Saturday – Jackson

Register ahead of time for this free event to learn how to research genealogy using census, county, Bible, cemetery and other public records.

The Jackson Flea February Market – Saturday – Jackson

Shop small businesses at The Orchid (The Millsaps-Buie House) with friends, family and pets!

Mississippi Gem & Mineral Show – Saturday & Sunday – Jackson

Shop for jewelry, gems, minerals, fossils and more at this annual event. There will also be demonstrations and activities for kids.

Pine Belt:

Full Body Workout – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Register now and join fellow Hattiesburgers for a morning workout with cardio, conditioning and strength training that includes jump ropes, dumbbells, resistance bands, and steps.

Wine & Whiskey Festival – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Enjoy over 100 varieties of wine and spirits, light appetizers, live music and more while benefiting the Pink Ribbon Fund of Hattiesburg.

Renaissance Festival – Saturday & Sunday – Hattiesburg

Join the Hattiesburg Zoo for a weekend full of turkey legs, Shakespearean plays, swordplay, butter and candle making and more.