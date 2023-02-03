JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 3-5) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Circus on Ice – Friday – Natchez
- Grab your tickets now to see characters, circus acts, ice skaters and more.
Mimosas and Mortgages – Saturday – Jackson
- Plan to buy a home this year? Learn the steps you can take at this free home buyer’s seminar.
Pilates and Mimosas – Saturday – Jackson
- Get a full body workout at this beginner-friendly class. Stay after for a mimosa!
Bacchus Ball – Saturday – Jackson
- Celebrate Mardi Gras and raise funds for Camp Kandu at the Country Club of Jackson.
Bunny Platter Pottery Class – Saturday – Jackson
- Learn how to make a bunny platter ahead of Easter with Melinda Palmer of Mo Pottery.
Ladies Night Out – Saturday – Pearl
- Grab tickets now to make a breakable heart full of candy and decorate six strawberries to go with it.
The Jester’s Ball – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Southern Komfort Brass Band, food, prizes and more at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
Pine Belt:
All American Circus – Saturday & Sunday – Laurel
- Grab tickets now to see the Globe of Death, aerial artistry, balance acts, clowns and more.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Corgi Meet Up – Sunday – Hattiesburg
- All dogs are welcome to this corgi meet up at See Spot Run Dog Park.
Full Moon Sound Bath – Sunday – Columbia
- Sign up now for an evening of relaxation with Higher Good Yoga. Don’t forget your mat!