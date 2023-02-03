JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 3-5) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Circus on Ice – Friday – Natchez

  • Grab your tickets now to see characters, circus acts, ice skaters and more.

Mimosas and Mortgages – Saturday – Jackson

  • Plan to buy a home this year? Learn the steps you can take at this free home buyer’s seminar.

Pilates and Mimosas – Saturday – Jackson

  • Get a full body workout at this beginner-friendly class. Stay after for a mimosa!

Bacchus Ball – Saturday – Jackson

  • Celebrate Mardi Gras and raise funds for Camp Kandu at the Country Club of Jackson.

Bunny Platter Pottery Class – Saturday – Jackson

  • Learn how to make a bunny platter ahead of Easter with Melinda Palmer of Mo Pottery.

Ladies Night Out – Saturday – Pearl

  • Grab tickets now to make a breakable heart full of candy and decorate six strawberries to go with it.

The Jester’s Ball – Saturday – Vicksburg

  • Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Southern Komfort Brass Band, food, prizes and more at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Pine Belt:

All American Circus – Saturday & Sunday – Laurel

  • Grab tickets now to see the Globe of Death, aerial artistry, balance acts, clowns and more.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Corgi Meet Up – Sunday – Hattiesburg

  • All dogs are welcome to this corgi meet up at See Spot Run Dog Park.

Full Moon Sound Bath – Sunday – Columbia

  • Sign up now for an evening of relaxation with Higher Good Yoga. Don’t forget your mat!