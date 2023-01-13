JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson

  • As part of Jackson Indie Music Week, watch live performances by Tito Lopez, Allie Baby, 5th Child, Thomas Austin, Trumpcard, Malik Cash and Slick Fo Stacks at Martin’s Downtown.

MLK Car/Truck/Bike Show – Saturday – Jackson

  • Attend this 9th annual car, truck and bike show with a six-foot trophy giveaway and more.

JIMWEEK Silent Party – Saturday – Jackson

  • Get ready to jam out at this silent party. Headphones will be provided, but don’t forget to grab tickets!

Vicksburg Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg

  • Gather in Downtown Vicksburg for shopping, dining, live music, art and more.

JIMWEEK Film & Video Showcase – Sunday – Jackson

  • Watch some of the best independent films and music videos during Jackson Indie Music Week at the Capri Theatre.

Pine Belt:

Full Body Workout – Saturday – Hattiesburg

  • Join fellow Hattiesburgers for a morning workout that combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training that includes jump ropes, dumbbells, resistance bands and steps at the Ben McNair Community Center.

Book Sale – Saturday – Laurel

  • YWCO of Laurel will be selling books for $1 or less this weekend.