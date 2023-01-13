JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson

As part of Jackson Indie Music Week, watch live performances by Tito Lopez, Allie Baby, 5th Child, Thomas Austin, Trumpcard, Malik Cash and Slick Fo Stacks at Martin’s Downtown.

MLK Car/Truck/Bike Show – Saturday – Jackson

Attend this 9th annual car, truck and bike show with a six-foot trophy giveaway and more.

JIMWEEK Silent Party – Saturday – Jackson

Get ready to jam out at this silent party. Headphones will be provided, but don’t forget to grab tickets!

Vicksburg Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg

Gather in Downtown Vicksburg for shopping, dining, live music, art and more.

JIMWEEK Film & Video Showcase – Sunday – Jackson

Watch some of the best independent films and music videos during Jackson Indie Music Week at the Capri Theatre.

Pine Belt:

Full Body Workout – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Join fellow Hattiesburgers for a morning workout that combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training that includes jump ropes, dumbbells, resistance bands and steps at the Ben McNair Community Center.

Book Sale – Saturday – Laurel

YWCO of Laurel will be selling books for $1 or less this weekend.