JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson
- As part of Jackson Indie Music Week, watch live performances by Tito Lopez, Allie Baby, 5th Child, Thomas Austin, Trumpcard, Malik Cash and Slick Fo Stacks at Martin’s Downtown.
MLK Car/Truck/Bike Show – Saturday – Jackson
- Attend this 9th annual car, truck and bike show with a six-foot trophy giveaway and more.
JIMWEEK Silent Party – Saturday – Jackson
- Get ready to jam out at this silent party. Headphones will be provided, but don’t forget to grab tickets!
Vicksburg Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Gather in Downtown Vicksburg for shopping, dining, live music, art and more.
JIMWEEK Film & Video Showcase – Sunday – Jackson
- Watch some of the best independent films and music videos during Jackson Indie Music Week at the Capri Theatre.
Pine Belt:
Full Body Workout – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Join fellow Hattiesburgers for a morning workout that combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training that includes jump ropes, dumbbells, resistance bands and steps at the Ben McNair Community Center.
Book Sale – Saturday – Laurel
- YWCO of Laurel will be selling books for $1 or less this weekend.