JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 20-22) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Murder Mystery Dinner – Friday – Jackson

Grab your tickets now for this mysterious event at the Outlets of Mississippi. Participants will enjoy a three-course dinner and a cash bar.

AKA 26 – Friday – Vicksburg

American Kombat Alliance will stop in Vicksburg for a night of live MMA cage fights.

Vision Board Party – Saturday – Jackson

Start 2023 with a vision by joining Exhale Central Mississippi at Cups in the Quarter for a Vision Board Party.

Mississippi Traditions Exhibit & Artist Demonstration Day – Saturday – Jackson

Attend this exhibit to see the works of five artists from around the state, including a tatter and jewelry maker, a quilter, a sign painter, a fife player and a sitar player.

Second Annual Youth Rodeo – Saturday – Vicksburg

Guests can expect mutton busting, calf riding, steer riding, goat ribbon pulling, goat tying, poles, barrels, flags, breakaway and roping.

Art Party 2023 – Saturday – Jackson

Join the Mississippi Museum of Art for an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live music. Art Party 2023 is the museum’s annual benefit event. Don’t forget to grab tickets ahead of time!

Stories By the Fire – Saturday – Natchez

Listen to stories accompanied by a bonfire at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians.

Mississippi Drum and Bass show – Saturday – Jackson

Visit CS’s this weekend to hear performances by local artists Jeffy D and 360 Degrees and New Orleans artists Coastill and Murphy.

Pine Belt:

Bob Ross Paint-Along Class – Friday – Hattiesburg

Artists of all skill levels are invited to attend this paint-along class. Participants can bring their own supplies or supplies can be rented for $10.

Amateur Photo Competition – Saturday – Hattiesburg

This free event is hosted by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. See the work of local amateur photographers. Best in Show will win $100.

Jojo Rabbit – Saturday – Hattiesburg

The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County will host a screening of “Jojo Rabbit.” Outside snacks are welcome.

HattiesDrag – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Head to the Thirsty Hippo for the first HattiesDrag show of the year.

Saturday Night Laughs – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Laugh the night away with Jackie Dollar at the Jackie Dole Sherril Center. Grab tickets now!