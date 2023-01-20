JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 20-22) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Murder Mystery Dinner – Friday – Jackson
- Grab your tickets now for this mysterious event at the Outlets of Mississippi. Participants will enjoy a three-course dinner and a cash bar.
AKA 26 – Friday – Vicksburg
- American Kombat Alliance will stop in Vicksburg for a night of live MMA cage fights.
Vision Board Party – Saturday – Jackson
- Start 2023 with a vision by joining Exhale Central Mississippi at Cups in the Quarter for a Vision Board Party.
Mississippi Traditions Exhibit & Artist Demonstration Day – Saturday – Jackson
- Attend this exhibit to see the works of five artists from around the state, including a tatter and jewelry maker, a quilter, a sign painter, a fife player and a sitar player.
Second Annual Youth Rodeo – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Guests can expect mutton busting, calf riding, steer riding, goat ribbon pulling, goat tying, poles, barrels, flags, breakaway and roping.
Art Party 2023 – Saturday – Jackson
- Join the Mississippi Museum of Art for an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live music. Art Party 2023 is the museum’s annual benefit event. Don’t forget to grab tickets ahead of time!
Stories By the Fire – Saturday – Natchez
- Listen to stories accompanied by a bonfire at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians.
Mississippi Drum and Bass show – Saturday – Jackson
- Visit CS’s this weekend to hear performances by local artists Jeffy D and 360 Degrees and New Orleans artists Coastill and Murphy.
Pine Belt:
Bob Ross Paint-Along Class – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Artists of all skill levels are invited to attend this paint-along class. Participants can bring their own supplies or supplies can be rented for $10.
Amateur Photo Competition – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- This free event is hosted by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. See the work of local amateur photographers. Best in Show will win $100.
Jojo Rabbit – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County will host a screening of “Jojo Rabbit.” Outside snacks are welcome.
HattiesDrag – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Head to the Thirsty Hippo for the first HattiesDrag show of the year.
Saturday Night Laughs – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Laugh the night away with Jackie Dollar at the Jackie Dole Sherril Center. Grab tickets now!