JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 27-29) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Circus on Ice – Friday – Jackson
- Grab tickets now for an evening of characters, circus acts, ice skaters and more at the Jackson Convention Complex.
Community Bike Ride – Friday – Jackson
- Join fellow Jacksonians for an evening bike ride followed by a drink at Fertile Ground.
Bravo III Unbeatable Beethoven – Saturday – Jackson
- Join the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra to hear the works of Beethoven at Thalia Mara Hall.
Wedding Expo – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Plan your big day with the help of this Wedding Expo at Muddy Magnolias. This free event will feature local vendors, door prizes, refreshments and more.
Mill Monster Classic – Saturday – Clinton
- Watch athletes compete in competitions like log lean and press, police car deadlift, sandbag/keg carry to lift, Hercules hold and atlas stone load medley.
Pine Belt:
Southern Miss Coca Cola Classic Rodeo – Friday & Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Catch “the greatest show on dirt” at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.
Saturday Workout – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Kick off your Saturday with a full body workout at the Ben McNair Recreation Center. All equipment is provided, and all ages are welcome.
Glenn Miller Orchestra – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Grab tickets now to see this live orchestra performance at the Hattiesburg Saenger.
“The Search” – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County will host a free screening of “The Search.” Outside snacks and drinks are welcome.