JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson

Hear from local artists and performers at this open mic event for poetry, spoken word, live music, dancing and more.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson

See a WWE show live at the Mississippi Coliseum. Tickets start at $20 each.

Board Game Night – Saturday – Ridgeland

Bring your own game or find one to play at Van’s CCG.

Wedding Expo – Saturday – Richland

The Cotton Market wedding and event venue will host a wedding expo with food, fun, entertainment, prizes and more.

Racing Vehicle Extravaganza – Saturday & Sunday – Jackson

Visit the Mississippi Trademart for 175 radical customs, race cars and performance street cars competing for over 100 awards, including a giant seven-foot “Best of Show” award.

Jackson Indie Music Week – Sunday – Jackson

Celebrate independent music and film with a series of concerts, showcases, panels and parties during Jackson Indie Music Week. The week will kick off on Sunday with a party at Fertile Ground Beer Company.

Pine Belt:

Community Pick-Up Volleyball Game – Sunday – Hattiesburg

Join other Hattiesburgers for a game of volleyball at the Ben McNair Gym. No equipment is needed.

The Stereo-Cracker – Sunday – Hattiesburg

Grab tickets to see twirling dancers under falling snow, beautiful vocalists, leaping performers and more at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theatre.