JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson

Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group perform at Thalia Mara Hall. Ticket prices start at $28.

Harvest Fest 2022 – Friday & Saturday – Jackson

Don’t miss the final days of the Ag Museum’s Harvest Fest. Learn about Mississippi’s past and take wagon, train and carousel rides.

Olde Towne Holiday Market – Saturday – Clinton

The brick streets of Olde Towne will be filled with Christmas spirit as the Holiday Market officially kicks off the holiday shopping season. The market will feature more than 120 artisans and vendors selling a huge variety of handmade items.

2022 Metro Jackson Heart Walk – Saturday – Jackson

Boost your heart and mental health while raising lifesaving funds. Don’t forget to register ahead of time!

Alcorn State vs. Bethune-Cookman – Saturday – Lorman

Alcorn State will play against Bethune-Cookman at 2:00 p.m. in Lorman.

Hearses, Hotrods and Harleys – Saturday – Pearl

See cars, trucks, bikes and more while enjoying tasty food, cool music and raffle for prizes. This event will benefit the Center for Violence Prevention.

Vicksburg Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg

Shop from downtown Vicksburg merchants and listen to live music.

JXN Roller Derby – Saturday – Jackson

Join JXN Roller Derby for the first home game and double-header since 2019.

Breakfast with Santa – Saturday – Pearl

Santa Claus is coming to Outlets of Mississippi! Kids can enjoy breakfast, story time and photos with Santa. Grab your tickets now!

Pine Belt:

Veterans Day – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Join the City of Hattiesburg’s Veterans Day parade and ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Community Dog Walk – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Join the Southern Pines Animal Shelter for a community dog walk. Bring your own walking buddy or choose one of Southern Pines’ adoptable dogs and be paired with a walking buddy for the morning.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Support your local merchants this weekend. If you can’t make it this weekend, this farmers market is also open every Wednesday, too.

USM Annual Fall Iron Pour – Saturday – Hattiesburg