JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 18-20) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Highland Village Holiday Stroll – Friday – Jackson

Experience a winter wonderland at Highland Village. There will be a holiday choir, live music, festive photo moments and sips and sweets.

Hometown Holiday Market – Friday & Saturday – Brandon

Start your holiday shopping with vendors from across Mississippi, food trucks and music. Friday’s theme is “Pastries and Poinsettias.” Saturday’s theme is “Cookies with Characters.”

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State – Saturday – Lorman

Watch Jackson State and Alcorn State face off in Lorman. Don’t forget to wear white for this White Out game.

Chew, Chat & Craft – Saturday – Jackson

Celebrate Jackson’s bicentennial at the Margaret Walker Alexander Library. Guests will receive craft-making items to create a piece to close out the 200th Anniversary. The event is free and there will be an art contest.

Edward Hopper: Exhibition on Screen – Saturday – Vicksburg

Visit the Strand Theatre for a cinematic immersion into Edward Hopper’s best loved art.

Story Time in the Woods – Saturday – Jackson

Children ages three to eight are invited to enjoy a fall story time, followed by a guided hike with Mississippi Museum of Natural Science naturalists on the trails to collect autumn leaves to make a nature craft.

Pride in the City – Saturday – Jackson

Visit Club City Lights for games, food, entertainment and a cash bar.

Paint Party – Saturday – Vicksburg

Discover your creative potential and sip on Paint Party Punch with Tiffany Brown, owner of Paintbar Vibes. This event is 18+. Don’t forget to register ahead of time!

A Very Merry Night – Saturday – Jackson

See the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s Journey to the North Pole holiday exhibit. Guests can also expect photos with Santa and interactive holiday-themed programming.

Breakfast with Santa – Sunday – Natchez

Children will enjoy a breakfast complete with a donut wall, spend individual time with Santa and have their photo taken by a professional photographer. Don’t forget to purchase tickets in advance!

Pine Belt:

Hub City Lost Music Fest – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Support the Southern Pines Animal Shelter while enjoying music, food and art at Town Square Park.

South Mississippi Toy Fest – Saturday – Ellisville

Shop for toys, comics, video games and more ahead of Christmas.

Holiday Expo and Christmas Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Get started on your holiday shopping at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Expect home decor, clothing, jewelry, toys, candles, books, kitchen items, specialty foods, gifts for pets and more.

Merry Marketplace 2022 – Saturday – Laurel

Shop from over 100 vendors for arts, crafts, apparel, gifts and more at the Magnolia Center and fairgrounds.

Community Volleyball Game – Sunday – Hattiesburg

Join fellow Hattiesburgers for a community game of volleyball at the Ben McNair Gym, Equipment won’t be needed.