JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson

Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more.

Crusin’ on the Rez Classic Car Show – Saturday – Brandon

Spectators can attend for free to see all makes and models. There will also be grilling, prizes and sales.

Hot Cocoa and Handprints – Saturday – Clinton

Bring your child to capture their handprint on a four-inch shatterproof ornament. Guests can also expect a complimentary hot cocoa bar.

KCS Holiday Express Christmas Train – Saturday – Vicksburg

Take your family to see the KCS Holiday Express Christmas Train as it stops in Downtown Vicksburg. Board the train, visit with Santa and his elves and tour the inside of the festive cars.

Lighting of the Christmas Tree – Saturday – Natchez

Watch as the City of Natchez lights its Christmas Tree. Guests can expect kid’s rides, Santa Claus, a petting zoo, food vendors, musical performances, caroling and more.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure – Saturday & Sunday – Jackson

Grab tickets now to see one of the shows this weekend at the Mississippi Coliseum! Ticket prices start at $18 each.

Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House – Sunday- Vicksburg

Shop along Vicksburg Main Street to start your holiday season. Santa will attend and poinsettias will be given to customers spending $25 or more.

Pine Belt:

HCAC Shop Small Saturday Art Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Shop from and support local artists this weekend.

Yoga in the Park – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Bring a mat (some will be available) to participate in a free yoga class at Town Square Park during the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market.

Super Smash Bros. Tournament – Sunday – Hattiesburg

Join Colludium Brewing Company for this fun tournament day.