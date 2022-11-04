JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi.

Central Mississisppi:

Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton

Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun Maverick (2022).” Enjoy dinner from Cajun Express MS on site and grab some popcorn from Grumpy Dave’s Kettle Korn.

Classics in the Courtyard – Friday – Vicksburg

Hear rock, country, blues and pop performed by Keys vs. Strings. Lunch tickets are $12. Food will be provided by Goldie’s Express.

Mistletoe Marketplace – Friday & Saturday – Jackson

Get your tickets now to shop ahead for Christmas gifts.

ColorPalooza – Saturday – Jackson

Join RePublic Schools for this color run and health and wellness fair at New Horizon Church. There will be activities, healthy refreshments and the color run for current and prospective scholars.

Evening Under the Oaks – Saturday – Natchez

Reserve your spot at this fine dining experience with wine and friends at The Castle at Dunleith.

Ghost Hunt – Saturday – Vicksburg

Grab tickets while you still can for this investigative paranormal event with the Mississippi Paranormal Society.

Hollywood Feed Adoption Event – Saturday – Jackson

Take home your new furry friend from Hollywood Feed or buy a t-shirt to support the rescue.

Tractors, Trucks & Big Stuff – Saturday – Madison

The City of Madison will have large trucks, heavy machinery, recreation vehicles, emergency vehicles and more available for kids to explore hands-on.

Southlife 2022 – All weekend – Jackson

This car, truck and bike show is open to the public all weekend at Trustmark Park Stadium.

Pine Belt:

ZZ Top – Friday – Hattiesburg

Grab tickets while you still can to see ZZ Top perform live at the Lawn at Lake Terrace.

Christmas Open House – Sunday – Laurel

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Southern Miss will take on Georgia State at M.M. Roberts stadium.

Parent and Family Weekend – All weekend – Hattiesburg

This weekend event is open to all Hattiesburg neighbors, not just students’ families. Enjoy a tailgate, see the campus and take part in various activities.