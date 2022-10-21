JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 21-23) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Pumpkin Adventure – Frida & Saturday – Jackson

Don’t miss your last chance to attend this year’s Pumpkin Adventure at the Ag Museum. Expect milk, cookies, self-guided tours and pumpkins.

Jackson State vs. Campbell – Saturday – Jackson

Don’t miss Jackson State’s Blue Out homecoming game against Campbell at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern – Saturday – Lorman

Alcorn State will play against Texas Southern for their homecoming at 2:00 p.m. in Lorman.

All Hallows Gala – Saturday – Vicksburg

Enjoy spooky food, a cash bar and a costume contest while benefiting the Good Shepherd Community Center.

Oktoberfest – Saturday – Jackson

Join Fertile Ground Beer Co. for specialty brews, custom beer steins, brat-eating and stein-holding competitions, kid’s activities and more.

Fall Festival – Saturday – Natchez

Celebrate the Fall season with dinner, a cake walk, a murder mystery game and carnival activities.

Mississippi Children’s Boo!seum – Saturday – Jackson

Superheroes, princesses and silly monsters alike are invited to the Mississippi Children’s Museum for festive fall games, creepy-crawly crafts and more.

Maxwell – Saturday – Brandon

Tickets are still available to see Soul and R&B singer Maxwell in concert. Ticket prices start at $25 each.

Battle of the Belles and Beaus – Saturday – Jackson

Watch drag shows and lip-syncing battles while benefiting mental health organizations and suicide prevention awareness.

Magnolia Sunset Market – Sunday – Jackson

Enjoy this outdoor, spaced-out, curated marketplace filled with artisans, food, music and good vibes

Jurassic Quest – All weekend – Jackson

This realistic dinosaur exhibit will feature rides, a fossil dig, life-sized dinosaurs and more.

Pine Belt:

Live @ 5 – Friday – Hattiesburg

Decompress after work at Hattiesburg’s Live @ 5. Sun Valley Station will be performing.

Trunk or Treat at the Family Y – Friday – Hattiesburg

Chik-Fil-A will have a catering van at this free, public trunk-or-treat event at the Family Y Hattiesburg.

Make a Difference Day – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Join others around the city to help make Hattiesburg beautiful. Participate just by picking up trash around your own neighborhood.

Empty Bowls Hattiesburg – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Choose a unique, handcrafted pottery bowl, then enjoy a lunch from a local restaurant for $25. Funds raised through this event will benefit the Edwards Street food pantry.

Central Avenue Block Party – Saturday – Laurel

Celebrate the end of construction with downtown businesses. There will be special events at each participating business.

Witches Pub Crawl – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Stop at various restaurants, bars and retail shops while on this pub crawl. Proceeds will benefit Domestic Abuse Family Shelter and Plan A.

Deason Home Open House – Saturday – Ellisville

Attend this open house to learn about the oldest home in Jones County.

South Mississippi Fair – All weekend – Laurel

Enjoy the first weekend of the South Mississippi Fair at the Laurel Fairgrounds.

Zoo Boo – All weekend – Hattiesburg

Celebrate Halloween at the Hattiesburg Zoo. Zoo Boo will be held nightly until Sunday, October 30.