JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 21-23) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Pumpkin Adventure – Frida & Saturday – Jackson
- Don’t miss your last chance to attend this year’s Pumpkin Adventure at the Ag Museum. Expect milk, cookies, self-guided tours and pumpkins.
Jackson State vs. Campbell – Saturday – Jackson
- Don’t miss Jackson State’s Blue Out homecoming game against Campbell at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern – Saturday – Lorman
- Alcorn State will play against Texas Southern for their homecoming at 2:00 p.m. in Lorman.
All Hallows Gala – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Enjoy spooky food, a cash bar and a costume contest while benefiting the Good Shepherd Community Center.
Oktoberfest – Saturday – Jackson
- Join Fertile Ground Beer Co. for specialty brews, custom beer steins, brat-eating and stein-holding competitions, kid’s activities and more.
Fall Festival – Saturday – Natchez
- Celebrate the Fall season with dinner, a cake walk, a murder mystery game and carnival activities.
Mississippi Children’s Boo!seum – Saturday – Jackson
- Superheroes, princesses and silly monsters alike are invited to the Mississippi Children’s Museum for festive fall games, creepy-crawly crafts and more.
Maxwell – Saturday – Brandon
- Tickets are still available to see Soul and R&B singer Maxwell in concert. Ticket prices start at $25 each.
Battle of the Belles and Beaus – Saturday – Jackson
- Watch drag shows and lip-syncing battles while benefiting mental health organizations and suicide prevention awareness.
Magnolia Sunset Market – Sunday – Jackson
- Enjoy this outdoor, spaced-out, curated marketplace filled with artisans, food, music and good vibes
Jurassic Quest – All weekend – Jackson
- This realistic dinosaur exhibit will feature rides, a fossil dig, life-sized dinosaurs and more.
Pine Belt:
Live @ 5 – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Decompress after work at Hattiesburg’s Live @ 5. Sun Valley Station will be performing.
Trunk or Treat at the Family Y – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Chik-Fil-A will have a catering van at this free, public trunk-or-treat event at the Family Y Hattiesburg.
Make a Difference Day – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Join others around the city to help make Hattiesburg beautiful. Participate just by picking up trash around your own neighborhood.
Empty Bowls Hattiesburg – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Choose a unique, handcrafted pottery bowl, then enjoy a lunch from a local restaurant for $25. Funds raised through this event will benefit the Edwards Street food pantry.
Central Avenue Block Party – Saturday – Laurel
- Celebrate the end of construction with downtown businesses. There will be special events at each participating business.
Witches Pub Crawl – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Stop at various restaurants, bars and retail shops while on this pub crawl. Proceeds will benefit Domestic Abuse Family Shelter and Plan A.
Deason Home Open House – Saturday – Ellisville
- Attend this open house to learn about the oldest home in Jones County.
South Mississippi Fair – All weekend – Laurel
- Enjoy the first weekend of the South Mississippi Fair at the Laurel Fairgrounds.
Zoo Boo – All weekend – Hattiesburg
- Celebrate Halloween at the Hattiesburg Zoo. Zoo Boo will be held nightly until Sunday, October 30.