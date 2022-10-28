JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 28-30) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Park After Dark – Friday – Jackson
- Create creepy-crawly arts and crafts, hunt for tricks and treats, explore LeFleur’s Bluff Playground after hours, snap a photo with Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters, participate in a costume contest and more.
Chicago – Friday – Brandon
- This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will perform at the Brandon Amphitheatre. Ticket prices start at $25 each.
Spooktacular – Friday – Brandon
- Visit the Reservoir YMCA for free Halloween fun. Expect bounce houses, a haunted bus, trunk-or-treating, face painting and more.
Halloween Edition Monthly Community Ride – Friday – Jackson
- Join the Jackson Bike Advocates for a five-to-eight-mile bike ride throughout the city. All skill levels are welcome. There will be stops for food and drinks. Costumes are encouraged.
Red Beans and Rice Festival – Saturday – Jackson
- Visit the Museum of Art to sample red beans and rice from competitors. There will also be bands, face painting, a Halloween costume contest, craft vendors, a cash bar and more. All proceeds will benefit Stewpot ministries.
Jackson State vs. Southern – Saturday – Jackson
- Jackson State will take on Southern at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Treat Street and Movies in the Park – Saturday – Ridgeland
- Trick-or-treat at participating businesses at The Township. Mirabel, Isabella and Dolores from Encanto will be in attendance. A showing of Encanto will be held after trick-or-treating.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk – Saturday – Pearl
- Join this walk to support survivors and caretakers.
Rocky Horror – Saturday – Vicksburg
- The Rocky Horror Show returns to the stage of the Strand Theatre.
Vibe Fest – Saturday – Jackson
- This free street festival will feature group meditations, sound baths, chair massages, free health screenings, costume contests and more.
Trick or Read Halloween Party – Saturday – Ridgeland
- Attend this free event at Van’s Comics, Cards and Games. There will be free candy, costume contests, trivia, pumpkin carving, free Halloween exclusive comic book giveaways and more.
Fall Fest – Saturday – Brandon
- Hayrides, a cake walk, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and more will be held at the Brandon Amphitheater.
Fall Fest – Saturday – Ridgeland
- Head to Northpark Mall for trick-or-treating, games, costume contests, the 5th Annual Howlin’ & Growlin’ Pet Costume Contest and more.
Pine Belt:
South Mississippi Fair – Friday & Saturday – Laurel
- Don’t miss the last weekend of the South Mississippi Fair at Laurel Fairgrounds.
Disney Princess – The Concert! – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Tickets are still available to see your favorite Disney princesses at the Hattiesburg Convention Center. Tickets prices range from $35 to $75.
Sumrall Cinema – Saturday – Sumrall
- See a free showing of “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.” Food, snacks and beverages will be available to purchase.
Southern Miss vs. Louisiana – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Southern Miss will take on Louisiana at this black out game.
Front Street Fall Festival – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Gather on Front Street in Downtown Hattiesburg for craft vendors, live music, food and drink specials, face painting, a costume contest and trick-treating.
HCAC Art Market and Plant Swap – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Bring plants to trade with other garden enthusiasts around Hattiesburg while shopping from craft vendors.
Halloween House Party – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Join The Porter in Downtown Hattiesburg for a night of punch, bowls of candy, pub grub, specialty beer, live music, a costume contest and spooky shenanigans
Halloween Parade – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Wear your favorite costume to attend Hattiesburg’s 10th annual Halloween Parade.
4th Street’s Halloween Party – Sunday – Hattiesburg
- 4th Street Bar will celebrate Halloween with tarot card readings, a pumpkin hunt, specialty drinks, a costume contest, scary movies and more.