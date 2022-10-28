JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 28-30) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Park After Dark – Friday – Jackson

Create creepy-crawly arts and crafts, hunt for tricks and treats, explore LeFleur’s Bluff Playground after hours, snap a photo with Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters, participate in a costume contest and more.

Chicago – Friday – Brandon

This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will perform at the Brandon Amphitheatre. Ticket prices start at $25 each.

Spooktacular – Friday – Brandon

Visit the Reservoir YMCA for free Halloween fun. Expect bounce houses, a haunted bus, trunk-or-treating, face painting and more.

Halloween Edition Monthly Community Ride – Friday – Jackson

Join the Jackson Bike Advocates for a five-to-eight-mile bike ride throughout the city. All skill levels are welcome. There will be stops for food and drinks. Costumes are encouraged.

Red Beans and Rice Festival – Saturday – Jackson

Visit the Museum of Art to sample red beans and rice from competitors. There will also be bands, face painting, a Halloween costume contest, craft vendors, a cash bar and more. All proceeds will benefit Stewpot ministries.

Jackson State vs. Southern – Saturday – Jackson

Jackson State will take on Southern at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Treat Street and Movies in the Park – Saturday – Ridgeland

Trick-or-treat at participating businesses at The Township. Mirabel, Isabella and Dolores from Encanto will be in attendance. A showing of Encanto will be held after trick-or-treating.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk – Saturday – Pearl

Join this walk to support survivors and caretakers.

Rocky Horror – Saturday – Vicksburg

The Rocky Horror Show returns to the stage of the Strand Theatre.

Vibe Fest – Saturday – Jackson

This free street festival will feature group meditations, sound baths, chair massages, free health screenings, costume contests and more.

Trick or Read Halloween Party – Saturday – Ridgeland

Attend this free event at Van’s Comics, Cards and Games. There will be free candy, costume contests, trivia, pumpkin carving, free Halloween exclusive comic book giveaways and more.

Fall Fest – Saturday – Brandon

Hayrides, a cake walk, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and more will be held at the Brandon Amphitheater.

Fall Fest – Saturday – Ridgeland

Head to Northpark Mall for trick-or-treating, games, costume contests, the 5th Annual Howlin’ & Growlin’ Pet Costume Contest and more.

Pine Belt:

South Mississippi Fair – Friday & Saturday – Laurel

Don’t miss the last weekend of the South Mississippi Fair at Laurel Fairgrounds.

Disney Princess – The Concert! – Friday – Hattiesburg

Tickets are still available to see your favorite Disney princesses at the Hattiesburg Convention Center. Tickets prices range from $35 to $75.

Sumrall Cinema – Saturday – Sumrall

See a free showing of “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.” Food, snacks and beverages will be available to purchase.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Southern Miss will take on Louisiana at this black out game.

Front Street Fall Festival – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Gather on Front Street in Downtown Hattiesburg for craft vendors, live music, food and drink specials, face painting, a costume contest and trick-treating.

HCAC Art Market and Plant Swap – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Bring plants to trade with other garden enthusiasts around Hattiesburg while shopping from craft vendors.

Halloween House Party – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Join The Porter in Downtown Hattiesburg for a night of punch, bowls of candy, pub grub, specialty beer, live music, a costume contest and spooky shenanigans

Halloween Parade – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Wear your favorite costume to attend Hattiesburg’s 10th annual Halloween Parade.

4th Street’s Halloween Party – Sunday – Hattiesburg

4th Street Bar will celebrate Halloween with tarot card readings, a pumpkin hunt, specialty drinks, a costume contest, scary movies and more.