VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the death of a Vicksburg woman in Port Gibson.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Depravious Crystain was arrested on Tuesday, August 15. He was charged with capital murder in the death of Keairis Ford.

Port Gibson Police Chief Russell Dorsey said the incident happened on Wednesday, July 12 at Windsor Arms Apartments on McComb Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Keairis Ford, 24.

Dorsey said officers arrested Ford’s sister, 19-year-old Tanaysheous Ford, in connection to the homicide. Tyrone Goldsberry was also arrested in connection to the case.

Tanaysheous Ford and Goldsberry are both being held at the Adams County Jail. They both face murder charges. The two appeared in court on Friday, July 14, and they were denied bond.

Crystain is being held in the Warren County Jail until he appears in court.