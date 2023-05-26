JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The third former Jackson police officer, who was indicted in the death of Keith Murriel, turned himself in on Friday, May 26.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Avery Willis is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Willis was indicted along with Kenya McCarty and James Land last week. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said McCarty and Willis have been charged with second degree murder, and Land has been charged with manslaughter.

Willis and Land were fired for a policy violation in April 2023, along with Cazinova Reed. McCarty was fired in February 2023.

Avery Willis (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

James Land (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kenya McCarty (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jones said Land is out on a $75,000 bond, and McCarty is out on a $150,000 bond.

Murriel, 41, died in Jackson police custody on December 31, 2022. Officers initially said his death was a medical emergency.

His family filed a lawsuit against the former police officers for alleged excessive force and failure to render medical aid.