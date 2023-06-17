NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a third suspect in connection to a double homicide that happened in May.

The Natchez Democrat reported police arrested Douglas Mazique, 28, of Natchez, on Wednesday, June 14. He was arrested on the felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

The newspaper reported Mazique is employed by CoreCivic as a guard at the Adams County Correctional Center.

The victims were identified as Travione Jones, 19, and Devon Winchester, 19. Police said they were shot after exiting a vehicle in the parking lot of the strip mall on D’Evereux Drive on May 5, 2023. Three other people were injured.

Police previously arrested Kadeem Conner, 25, of Natchez, and Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, of Natchez in connection to the case. They were both charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Douglas Mazique (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Mark Jordan Mitchell (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Kadeem Conner (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Natchez police said they are also searching for Jamionte Davis, 22, in connection to the case. He faces two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis can contact the Natchez Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.