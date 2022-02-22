Correction: The State Auditor’s Office sent out the incorrect picture for Sudie Jones-Teague. They sent the correct picture, which has been updated in this article.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office have arrested a third person in connection to the Hinds County Election Commission scandal.

Special agents arrested Sudie Jones-Teague after she was indicted on multiple charges by a Hinds County grand jury. The agents also delivered a demand letter to her showing she owes nearly $150,000 back to Hinds County taxpayers. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

White said the arrest is part of a larger alleged scheme also involving Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and businessman Cedric Cornelius, who were both arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office last week.

“We are committed to putting a stop to fraud like this,” said White. “If you have information on this case or any others, please call the Auditor’s office at 1-800-321-1275.”

According to the State Auditor, Jones-Teague was arrested for fraud, conspiracy, and bribery. She is accused of working with both Cornelius and Johnson to have New Beginnings, her own company, illegitimately approved as a vendor for Hinds County and paid without actually performing work.

White said New Beginnings is registered as a “hair and fashion” company but was paid to perform cleaning and catering services. A demand letter delivered to Jones-Teague upon her arrest shows she owes $143,459.32 to Hinds County taxpayers She surrendered to Special Agents at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond on Tuesday, February 22. The court is responsible for setting a bail amount.

Sudie Jones-Teague (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Toni Johnson (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Cedric Cornelius (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

If convicted on all counts, Jones-Teague will face many years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.