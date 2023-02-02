VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Vicksburg.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened on Speed Street around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, January 30. At the scene, officers found that two 15-year-olds had been shot. One was shot in the arm and the other in the foot.

A third victim, 13-year-old Carleone Woodland, was pronounced dead at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Koury Lawrence, 19, and Phillip Moore, 16, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with first degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Their bonds were each set at $3,500,000.

Koury DeMichael Lawrence (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Phillip Moore Jr. (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Demetrius Cormier (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department)

Demetrius Cormier, 16, of Vicksburg, was also charged with first degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. His bond was also set at $3,500,000.