CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a third suspect in connection to a January 2023 homicide.

Investigators said Justin Bailey, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, February 6 at his home on EW Reeve Drive.

The Vicksburg Post reported Bailey was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Carl McDaniel.

Authorities said McDaniel was shot and killed on January 15 on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson. His body was found inside a pickup truck.

Deputies previously arrested McDaniel’s wife, 38-year-old Natasha McDaniel, and 35-year-old Robert Mays in connection to the homicide. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation is being led by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI). Authorities said more arrests are expected in the case.