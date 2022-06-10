JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, June 10, U.S. Marshals arrested a third suspect in connection to a November 2020 homicide.

Jackson police said Jessie Wilder, 27, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and hindering prosecution in the death of Ryan Allen. Investigators said Allen was killed on November 26, 2020.

Allen is expected to appear in court on Monday, June 13.

On Sunday, June 5, Johnny Clark, 17, was arrested on a warrant for possession of stolen firearm on Old Canton Road and Northside Drive. Johnny Clark was charged with murder and hindering prosecution.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the U. S. Marshal Services arrested Rockmon Allen, 25, the brother of Ryan Allen. He was booked and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.